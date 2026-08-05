Exposure to wildfire smoke in Colorado "can be equivalent to smoking about 7 cigarettes," research shows

With the cooler temperatures Colorado has been experiencing lately, it may be tempting to take advantage and get outside for some exercise.

On Wednesday morning Jim Urdea took his grandsons Ollie and Jack Woodward hiking at Mount Falcon Park in Jefferson County.

"I want to introduce my grandsons to hiking early," said Urdea.

Jim Urdea with his grandsons CBS

And like any loving and responsible grandfather, he made sure they were prepared.

"We got their backpack and we packed it with a first aid kit and snacks, and I showed them a compass," said Urdea.

But one thing he and many on the mountain may not have considered: the danger of wildfire smoke that has poured into our state.

Smoky skies are seen in Denver on Tuesday. CBS

"I could see if I was up another couple thousand feet, you know, trying to do a 14er. It could be an issue," said Urdea.

Erin Seedorf is Chair of the Department of Health Professionals at Metropolitan State University of Denver. She says exposure to the smoke is more dangerous than you may think.

"Wildfire smoke has so many toxins, maybe, perhaps some toxins that might be even more dangerous than, than some of our other exposures, like smoking," said Seedorf. "From multiple days, it actually can be equivalent to smoking about seven cigarettes a day or about half a pack."

A view of hazy conditions in the foothills on Wedesday CBS

She says exposure may lead you to experience itchy/watery eyes, irritated throat or nose or trouble breathing. She recommends staying indoors when the smoke is this thick if you can and if you must work outdoors wear an N-95 mask. She also says keep your home sealed if you can.

"Even though it is summer and maybe in the evenings we'd like to open our windows. But if the smoke and just the air quality levels are high, we might want to consider keeping our windows and doors closed," said Seedorf.

Jim, Ollie and Jack felt good during their hike so they cautiously trudged on, but Jim says wildfire and all the threats it brings are always on his mind.

"It does concern me because we had the Marshall Fire a couple of years back," said Urdea.