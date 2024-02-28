It's too late to mail in your 2024 Colorado presidential primary ballot, here's how to make sure it counts

It's too late to mail in your 2024 Colorado presidential primary election ballot, but there are ways to make your vote count. The deadline to drop off ballots is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. Voting can also be done at a Colorado polling place on Super Tuesday next week.

In Colorado, every voter receives a mail ballot at the mailing address provided on your voter registration file.

For the primary election in Colorado, voters who are affiliated with a major party, Republican or Democrat, should have received a ballot only from the party with which they are affiliated by Feb. 12. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each party but they can only vote on one ballot for it to be counted. If an Unaffiliated voter returns a ballot with more than one political party, the ballot will be rejected and that person's votes won't be counted.

When are ballots due for the 2024 Colorado primary?

The deadline to submit ballots is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. From now through then, ballots need to be dropped off at an official ballot drop box location. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office provides a search option for voters that will show the closest drop box locations to the voter's address.

When do you need to mail your Colorado primary for it to arrive on time?

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office recommended that voters get their ballots in the mail by Monday, Feb. 26. Since that date has passed, the only way to get your vote counted is to drop off your ballot or vote in person. Mail ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7 p.m. on March 5. Postmarks do not count, according to the Secretary of State's Office; ballots must be received by the county clerk by 7 p.m. on March 5 in order to be counted.

How to track your Colorado ballot once you've mailed it

To check on your ballot's status, sign up for BallotTrax, a system that will allow you to track your ballot from sent to accepted. Go to https://colorado.ballottrax.net to sign up.

Every mail ballot is counted. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office says the envelope needs to be signed when the mail ballot is returned. Every time there is an election in the state, officials recommend that if you are not sure if it's too late to mail your ballot, drop it off in person at a drop box just to be sure. Drop box locations are open and under video surveillance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

What if you decide to vote at a polling place?

If you prefer to vote at a polling center, there are a couple of options in Colorado. The first is to fill out your mail ballot at a polling place and drop it off there. The second is to cast your ballot in person at a voter service and polling center on a newly printed ballot. If you choose that option, the county clerk will not accept any ballot that was mailed to you and you might have submitted. The deadline to vote in person is 7 p.m. on March 5. Those who are lined up to cast their ballot by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote in person. All voters who vote in person must provide identification, such as a Colorado driver's license or Colorado ID.

