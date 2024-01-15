When does the 2024 Iowa caucus end, and when did results for previous election years come in?

How the Iowa caucuses work How the Iowa caucuses work 02:52

Washington — The presidential primary season kicked off Monday evening with the Iowa caucuses, as the GOP presidential hopefuls set their sights on the Hawkeye State and the possibility of a first-in-the-nation boost to kick off the primary season. But exactly when the bulk of the results will come in remains unclear.

What time does the 2024 Iowa caucus end?

The caucuses began around 7 p.m. CT and generally concluded within an hour, before vote counting commenced. But there were timing differences between the more than 1,600 precincts throughout the state because they differ in size.

What time have results for past Iowa caucuses come in?

The timing of the results can vary greatly.

In 2020, technical difficulties prevented full votes from becoming available in the Democratic caucuses for multiple days. In 2016, the Iowa caucuses were called for Republicans before midnight, while they were called for Democrats around midday the next day. And in 2012, while the Republican race was initially called early the next morning, days later it was officially called for a different candidate.

Do we know when 2024 results will come in?

For smaller precincts, some results were reported within the first hour, while results in larger precincts are expected to be tallied for the next few hours.