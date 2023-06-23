Wheat Ridge theft suspects arrested in California, wanted for stealing $1400 of makeup

The search for a trio wanted for stealing more than $1400 worth of makeup from an Ulta store in Wheat Ridge has ended after authorities caught up with them in California. The suspects caused quite a stir not only from their alleged crime but also the way local police announced their search for the trio on social media.

Wheat Ridge Police Department's Facebook page first posted about the theft suspects on Wednesday and the description of the May 28 theft definitely drew some attention:

You took your time browsing, picking your products carefully and loading them into bags. Your grand total came to $1,443-- you girls have expensive taste! Which would have been absolutely fine, had you not forgotten to swing by the register on your way out.

You hopped into a silver BMW SUV with your inadvertent freebies. We wish we had been there at the same time and could have connected in the moment, but we are confident you'll be back as the Ulta employees say you are regulars.

Then the next day, police posted an update on Facebook with news of the trio's arrest:

Much like the Kardashians, it turns out our girls are international And apparently they are comfortable with an open relationship because they've had "dates" with several other police departments across the country, most recently in Chicago and now California. But they hail from Romania.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department and Detective Smith in particular thank you for the worldwide effort to help us locate "the ones who got away."

At least two of the suspects were apprehended by Sephora loss prevention.