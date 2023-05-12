Pickup truck smashes into utility box, knocking out power in Wheat Ridge

Crews spent the night working to get the power back on for some residents in Wheat Ridge after a pickup truck crashed into a utility box.

Wheat Ridge Police

Approximately 2,000 people were without power at one point late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to Xcel Energy data.

Police say the driver of the vehicle hit the box on the side of the road and that the outage initially covered an area from the 4100 to 4900 blocks of Field Street to Youngfield Street.

The driver of the pickup truck is suspected of driving under the influence.