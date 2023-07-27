Wheat Ridge police search for dog, vehicle stolen near Kipling Street

Authorities in Wheat Ridge are searching for a vehicle and a dog that were reportedly stolen by thieves near Kipling Street.

Wheat Ridge police say a dog named, "Malachi" and his sister were inside an Audi A4 with Arizona plates that read "BEA1BYA" when it was stolen at 4885 Kipling Street Thursday morning.

Have you seen Malachi? He and his sister (another dog) were in an Audi A4 w/AZ plate BEA1BYA stolen at 4885 Kipling this morning. She was recovered uninjured, he and the car were not. If you see the car call 911; if you see Malachi call us: 303-237-2220. pic.twitter.com/H4YCTMpA4G — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) July 27, 2023

His sister was reportedly recovered unharmed, while the vehicle and Malachi have not been recovered yet.

Wheat Ridge PD says if anyone has information on Malachi's whereabouts or seen the vehicle are to contact the department at 303-237-2220 or dial 911.