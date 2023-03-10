Wheat Ridge police discover extensive home created in overpass

A Colorado Department of Transportation contractor Thursday finished clearing out a home created beneath a flyover leading from Interstate 70 to State Highway 58. Workers filled four roll-off trash containers in several days of cleanup.

The people who were living there were gone, departing after notices were posted that it would be cleared and they had to vacate the CDOT property.

Video of the discovery released by Wheat Ridge police reveals a huge collection of items for living. There was food, clothing, at least one bicycle and other items.

"There's a lot of trash. Tools, coolers, buckets, cardboard boxes," explained to an officer as she peered inside.

The living space was inside where the supports of the flyover are encased in concrete. The noise of the highway above and I-70 around it roar constantly.

Across the road at Cousins RV, sales manager, Andrew Irvine, says they had noticed people who were apparently homeless last summer, but then fewer.

"There's a park right back here where there's a river and a creek and lake right behind the dealership here. You always kind of had them around and you would see just maybe going up to the grocery store and whatnot. It's just been kind of non-existent the last few months and now we know why," Irvine said.

He was concerned about their safety in the overpass.

"Out of the elements. I just worry about, are you breathing some sort of exhaust? Or just everything and the air like in there," he said.

At another overpass along I-70 nearby, James Van Allen, passed time resting.

He felt safer along the highway where he often sleeps.

"How many people are going to jump over the fence? Or stop on the highway to talk?" he asked.

He did not know who had been living in the flyover.

Officers say it appeared the people had been there for a while. Video from body cameras showed a kitchen area with shelving and hanging clothes. There were also some stolen items but nothing major.

CDOT's Tamara Rollison in an emailed statement addressed the matter saying:

"With homeless encampments in general, local law enforcement are responsible for making sure the people living in these areas (CDOT right of way) leave the location safely. That must be done before CDOT or our contract crews can remove items left behind."

After the flyover was cleared workers installed metal gates, which are now locked to keep people out.