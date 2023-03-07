Denver City Council approves extension of Safe Outdoor Spaces through 2024

The Denver City Council approved an extension of the Safe Outdoor Spaces program through the end of next year. The council also approved an additional $7.5 million to help manage the campsites for those experiencing homelessness.

Much of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city said that the Safe Outdoor Spaces have helped nearly 500 people since the program was put in place. More than 170 of those have moved into permanent housing as a result of the program.