What we know about the 3 people whose decaying bodies were discovered in a remote Colorado campground

A tragic case of three people dying in the Colorado wilderness is serving as a reminder about the dangers of camping unprepared, as well as a growing movement of people who are trying to live "off the grid" -- away from civilization in remote parts of the country.

An investigation is ongoing into the deaths of sisters Rebecca and Christine Vance and Rebecca's 14-year-old son in Gunnison National Forest as their family mourns their loss.

An official cause of death likely won't be released for a few weeks by the Gunnison County Coroner's Office, but that office said their bodies appeared malnourished and they may have died from starvation, freezing temperatures or carbon monoxide poisoning trying to make a fire.

Here's everything we know about the Vances and their untimely deaths:

Over the last year or so, the Vances expressed concern to their family about "the way the world was going," according to a family member. In August 2022, the Vances moved out to the wilderness to live off the grid.

On Sunday, July 9, a hiker found the body of one person near Gold Creek Campground, in eastern Gunnison County. That hiker called law enforcement and responding sheriff's deputies then found two more bodies there the next morning.

The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office said it wasn't aware of any missing persons reports at the time and it was too early to identify the bodies.

Weeks later, the bodies were identified as the Vances.

Rebecca and Christine's stepsister Trevala Jara spoke about her grief and offered a warning to others about deciding to live a remote, rugged life.

"People don't realize how hard it is to live off the grid," she said. "That you put yourself out to where you can experience some of that hardship but have that lifeline. Because if you have no experience, you need that lifeline, you need it ... Watching it, and actually doing it is totally different."

CBS News Colorado is following this story and will provide updates when we get them from investigators and the Gunnison County Coroner's Office.