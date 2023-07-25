Decomposed bodies found at remote campsite in Gunnison County identified as adult sisters, teen boy

The three decomposed bodies found at a remote campsite in Gunnison County earlier this month have been identified as two adult sisters and a teenage boy. The initial discovery was made by a hiker not far from the Gold Creek Campground in an eastern section of Gunnison County.

The hiker found one of the bodies on July 9 and reported it to authorities. Responding deputies then found two more bodies early the next morning. The bodies were all in a somewhat mummified state.

CBS

The bodies discovered have been identified as sisters Rebecca and Christine Vance. Rebecca was 42 years old at the time of her death and Christine was 41. Rebecca's 14-year-old son was the third victim. All three lived in Colorado Springs.

The official cause of death has not been determined however Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes indicated that "a considerable extended period of time living in outdoor winter elements, along with malnutrition, will likely be significant factors that led to their deaths once reports become available."

Toxicology reports for the two adults are pending.