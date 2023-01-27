Investigation launched into viral arrest of Black woman in Westminster

Black Colorado woman says racism played role in her arrest and citation of man

Westminster Police Department has initiated an internal affairs investigation after officers responded to a fight involving three Black women and a white man. The women claim the officers' actions were racially motivated. Video of the arrest went viral on TikTok.

On Saturday January 21, Westminster Police was called to Party City in the 9400 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Several people had been in a physical altercation, including three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man.

CBS

According to police, the situation began when the man approached the women about their car blocking the handicap ramp that led to the store entrance. The man's wife uses a walker and was inside shopping.

He reportedly said to the women, "thanks for blocking the handicap zone" and attempted to take photographs of Charleene Gibson's license plate.

"The Party City employee said it was ok to park there for a few minutes while we load balloons in the car. I stayed in the car and turned my hazards on," said Gibson, who was picking up supplies for her birthday party.

When Gibson exited the car to prevent the man from taking a photo, she says the man grabbed her jacket hard enough to rip it and punched her. She then punched him back.

The man told police she knocked the camera away and punched him in the face. WPD says witnesses who were not involved in the situation reported conflicting information.

CBS



One witness says the women cornered the man and assault him. Another witness said Gibson was punched in the face by the man and the other two women came to her assistance.

"When we were tussling and moving around, my sister Amber was trying to get him off of me," said Gibson. "He was antagonizing us, saying stuff like 'bring it on.'"

Gibson's friend, NiaShay Burns, took out her phone and began recording when police handcuffed Gibson.

"As soon as police saw who else was involved, I automatically knew that it doesn't matter if it was my fault or not," said Gibson. "When police went in the store to talk to him, it was like they were talking to their equal. Like he didn't just punch a female in the face. Meanwhile I'm getting arrested."

WPD says none of the officers actually witnessed the disturbance at the store.

Officers ticketed the man and charged him with 3rd degree assault, a misdemeanor.

The other two women were charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Gibson was charged with 3rd degree assault of an at-risk-adult, a felony, and taken to jail.

Colorado statute defines an at-risk adult as a person who is 70 years-old or older.

"Just because I hit him back doesn't mean that I should have got anything less than he or anything more than he did," said Gibson. "This was self defense. He should've been arrested and handcuffed, too."

After the Adams County District Attorney's Office reviewed police reports, witness statements and evidence, Gibson's felony charge of 3rd degree assault of an at-risk adult was dismissed.

A misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct was filed in its place.

"We want to bring awareness to this. We're tired as Black women dealing with this. We're supposed to be able to depend on police," said Burns. "We're tired of people telling us that we're pulling the Black card, or that it's always a Black or white issue. If we were white women, I guarantee this situation wouldn't happen that way."

Gibson and the women involved are seeking legal counsel.

The Westminster Police Department says it is "committed to providing quality police service to everyone. With respect to this incident, by policy, we have initiated an internal affairs investigation. This will include an examination of our policies, procedures and training. All information available will be reviewed by the complaint review team that consists of citizens and police command staff."