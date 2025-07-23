Watch CBS News
Police in Denver metro area arrest suspect after stabbing early Wednesday morning

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Westminster police arrest suspect in connection to reported stabbing
Police in Westminster arrested one suspect after a reported stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 4 a.m. in the Labor Works parking lot located near 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. 

When officers arrived, they said the suspect took off in a vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle, and the pursuit ended near I-76 and I-70 in Arvada when the suspect pulled over and was taken into custody.

Officers said they located a stolen gun inside the vehicle. 

The 42-year-old victim was transported to the hospital. 

According to investigators, three people were waiting outside Labor Works for it to open when they got into an argument. 

