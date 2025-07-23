Police in Denver metro area arrest suspect after stabbing early Wednesday morning

Police in Westminster arrested one suspect after a reported stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 4 a.m. in the Labor Works parking lot located near 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect took off in a vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle, and the pursuit ended near I-76 and I-70 in Arvada when the suspect pulled over and was taken into custody.

Officers said they located a stolen gun inside the vehicle.

The 42-year-old victim was transported to the hospital.

According to investigators, three people were waiting outside Labor Works for it to open when they got into an argument.