Colorado firefighters remove 2 animals from house fire, resuscitating 1 dog

Two pets were pulled out of a burning house, one of which was resuscitated by firefighters, north of Denver on Saturday.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on 89th Circle in Westminster. Firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department and North Metro Fire Rescue responded and pulled a dog and another animal out of the house. Fire officials didn't say what kind of animal the other pet was.

Firefighters successfully resuscitated one dog.

Additional details weren't immediately available, but fire officials believe the fire was accidental.