Westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Beaver Brook, Georgetown due to heavy snow

AThe westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Beaver Brook due to heavy snow and adverse driving conditions on Thursday evening. That is Exit 248. There is no estimate on reopening.

Traffic Alert @csp_golden & @ColoradoDOT have I-70 westbound closed at Exit 248 - Beaver Brook



Adverse driving conditions & heavy snow have necessitated the closure.



Unknown ETA to open the road. pic.twitter.com/JiTVtQ0wJl — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) November 3, 2022

Westbound lanes of I-70 were also closed between Empire Junction (Georgetown) and CO 9 (Silverthorne) from mile marker 228 to mile marker 205 due to safety concerns.

#I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Empire Junction and CO 9. https://t.co/dg5fpyIZuc — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 3, 2022

According to CBS News Colorado's First Alert meteorologists, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible.

The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday.