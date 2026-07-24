Westbound lanes of I-70 closed again in western Colorado due to flooding

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed in western Colorado once again on Friday morning due to flooding. The closure, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, was between New Castle and Silt.

This is the same area as the initial closure from Monday when flash flooding and mudslide debris forced officials to close the interstate. Friday's closure was from Exit 105 and Exit 97. All lanes reopened on Thursday morning.

There was no estimate on when the westbound lanes would reopen. Drivers were urged to use the Highway 6 detour to Silt and expect delays in the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT said around 7 p.m. Monday, the area became impassable after a massive flash flood brought tons of mud and debris. Officials said the heavy rain and hail overwhelmed the drought-stricken ground, which was unable to absorb the high volume of water. The drainage was covered by two to four feet of mud, rocks, logs and other debris. That flooded I-70 and parts of Highway 6.

At one point, the mud and debris covered more than 300 yards of I-70 and was roughly seven feet deep at the lowest point in the road.

CDOT said crews worked 24-hours a day to open one eastbound lane at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. By 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were able to open a westbound lane. Crews opened the second eastbound lane at 3 a.m. Thursday and the second westbound lane by 4:30 a.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Crews will continue to move debris along that section of I-70, so drivers are urged to observe posted speed reduction and use caution when traveling through the area.

Crews used an excavator, front-end loader, vacuum trucks, six plows, two street sweepers, and numerous other support vehicles in the cleanup effort.