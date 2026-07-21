Colorado crews continue work to clear mudslide debris covering I-70 in Garfield County

Colorado Department of Transportation personnel are working to remove tons of mud and debris that covered I-70 after Monday's flash flooding.

Yesterday night, authorities were forced to close the interstate between Exit 97 Silt Eastbound and Exit 105 Westbound New Castle when flash flooding impacted the area. CDOT says around 7 p.m., the area became impassable due to a debris flow. Flood waters filled the area with mud, logs, and rocks and overwhelmed the local drainage system.

Colorado Department of Transportation

"A very quick, very heavy rain and hail storm brought a lot of moisture and the dry ground was not able to absorb, which caused massive flooding and piles of debris to overwhelm the drainage system in this area," said Jason Smith, CDOT Regional Transportation Director. "Our maintenance crew reacted quickly and worked in conjunction with our State Patrol partners to get the roadway closed off and route vehicles onto detours."

CDOT says the landslide covered more than 300 yards of the highway in debris, and some areas are as deep as three feet.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Detours are in place on U.S. 6 as crews continue to work to clear the highway. Authorities warned that extended delays are expected and urged drivers to use COtrip.org for updates and detour information.