Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 reopen after closure at Vail Pass

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 closed at Vail Pass
Westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 closed at Vail Pass 01:05

The westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 were closed for a couple of hours on Thursday morning at Vail Pass due to a crash. The closure stretched from Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit and Exit 180 East Vail or one mile west of Copper Mountain. 

i-70-closed-vail-pass.jpg
Westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Vail Pass.  CDOT

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. 

i70-closed.jpg
CDOT

The CDOT cameras showed snow-packed roads and emergency vehicles at the crash site. 

What caused the crash was being investigated. 

wbi-70-closed-vail-pass.jpg
The backups in the westbound lanes of I-70 after the closure at Vail Pass. CDOT
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.