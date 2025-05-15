Westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 reopen after closure at Vail Pass
The westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 were closed for a couple of hours on Thursday morning at Vail Pass due to a crash. The closure stretched from Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit and Exit 180 East Vail or one mile west of Copper Mountain.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The CDOT cameras showed snow-packed roads and emergency vehicles at the crash site.
What caused the crash was being investigated.