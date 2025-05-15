Westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 reopen after closure at Vail Pass

The westbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 were closed for a couple of hours on Thursday morning at Vail Pass due to a crash. The closure stretched from Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit and Exit 180 East Vail or one mile west of Copper Mountain.

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Vail Pass. CDOT

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The CDOT cameras showed snow-packed roads and emergency vehicles at the crash site.

What caused the crash was being investigated.

The backups in the westbound lanes of I-70 after the closure at Vail Pass. CDOT