Westbound Interstate 70 closed in Aurora after semi-truck crash

A semi-truck crashed and is now leaking fluids on Interstate 70, just east of Tower Road, closing the westbound lanes, according to Aurora police.

The crash was reported just before 6:45 a.m. on Saturday after the truck crashed into a median. No injuries were reported, but the Aurora Fire Department is investigating the fluid spill before the highway can be reopened.

Westbound traffic can avoid the area of the crash by taking Colfax Avenue or E-470 north to westbound Peña Boulevard back to I-70.

Aurora police and the Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect lengthy delays in the area.