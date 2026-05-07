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One lane of Westbound I-70 reopens in Aurora after multi-vehicle crash near Airport Boulevard; 6 people injured

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
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Austen Erblat

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The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed in Aurora after a crash involving several vehicles that injured at least six people.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. just west of North Airport Boulevard under the North Peña Boulevard bridge.

Aurora police say two or possibly three vehicles were involved. Of the six injured, four suffered minor injuries, and two suffered moderate injuries. Police said all six of them chose to go to the hospital, but said at least one of the vehicles sustained "heavy" damage.

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Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic cameras showed multiple first responders, and police said three ambulances were dispatched.

By 4:15 p.m., the center lane had reopened, but traffic was moving slowly. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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