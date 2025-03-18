New West Metro Fire Chief Jeremy Metz at the helm of Denver metro area department

After Chief Don Lombardi announced his retirement, the West Metro Board of Directors began the process to find the next Fire Chief. On Tuesday, they announced Deputy Chief Jeremy Metz will take over the role.

Metz was one of three finalists for the position along with Division Chief of Accreditation and Risk Management Steve Aseltine and Division Chief of Special Operations and Emergency Management Sean Jewell.

"We are confident that Chief Metz's experience, leadership, and dedication to the community make him the ideal choice to lead West Metro Fire Rescue," said Jerry Cassel, President of the Board of Directors. "His deep understanding of the district and his commitment to innovation and firefighter safety will ensure our continued success in serving and protecting our residents."

Metz began his career as a firefighter and EMT with the Colorado Air National Guard in 1992. Since he joined the West Metro Fire Rescue in 1998 he has held multiple roles, including firefighter/paramedic technician, special teams captain, district chief, Division Chief for Emergency Medical Services and Deputy Chief of Administration.

As Fire Chief, Metz will oversee over 400 full-time firefighters who staff 17 stations and 47 civilian staff members. The West Metro Fire Rescue serves nearly 300,000 residents of Lakewood, Morrison, Golden, Wheat Ridge, Littleton and Edgewater as well as portions of Jefferson and Douglas County.

"It is an incredible honor to be chosen to lead West Metro Fire Rescue," said Chief Metz. "I look forward to continuing our mission of protecting lives and property while supporting the health and well-being of our firefighters and the communities we serve."

Metz will step into his new role on Aug. 1, 2025.