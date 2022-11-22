West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate child who fell through the ice
Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a child who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The child was with three other children on the ice when they all got out except for that child. Neighbors were able to pull out three of the children but could not get to the fourth.
Once crews arrived, they located the child and pulled them out of the water. The child was rushed to the hospital.
