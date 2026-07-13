Weld RE-4 begins renovations to Windsor Middle School as Northern Colorado grows rapidly

Construction crews are transforming Windsor Middle School as Weld RE-4 School District works to keep up with continued population growth in Northern Colorado.

The more than $16 million renovation and expansion project is modernizing one of the district's oldest schools while adding space to accommodate future enrollment. Students are expected to return to the building when classes begin in August, although portions of the project will continue through most of November.

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"We're currently in the demolition stage and partial rebuilding of some of the campus of Windsor Middle School," said Michael McCullar, chief operating officer for Weld RE-4 School District.

Weld RE-4 is one of only six school districts in Colorado that are gaining students rather than losing enrollment. That growth prompted voters to approve a bond measure that funded improvements across the district, including the expansion of Windsor Middle School, after the opening of the town's second middle school a few years ago.

"As we construct new schools, those schools now become the bar for the rest of our schools," McCullar said.

While newer schools featured modern amenities, Windsor Middle had largely remained unchanged.

"Windsor Middle was the only school without any sort of improvements to it," McCullar said.

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The project includes demolishing a portion of the campus that had been closed due to safety concerns.

"That building was in use for many years, but was shut down in 2009. And since then, has been sitting closed to visitors, students, staff, anybody. So, it's kind of just sat deteriorating over the last couple years," McCullar said.

The demolished building will be replaced with additional learning space and parking. Inside the school, crews are expanding the library and cafeteria, installing new paint and carpet throughout the building, adding a secured entrance and completing other safety upgrades.

The project also includes installing a fire suppression system throughout the entire school. Before construction began, only about 30% of the building was protected by the system.

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McCullar said the district is able to complete the renovation now because Windsor Middle is currently a couple hundred students below the enrollment officials expect in the coming years. That gives construction crews room to work while preparing the campus for future growth.

District leaders expect the expanded school will provide enough capacity to serve Windsor's growth for the next seven to eight years before the community may once again face crowded middle schools.