Weld Food Bank welcomes large volunteer groups like Xcel Energy's Day of Service

For more than 40 years, Weld Food Bank has been fighting hunger across all of Weld County. Some 88,000 Colorado residents in the county will face food insecurity at some point. Weld Food Bank has eight direct service programs and works with 73 nonprofit organizations to make sure that they can reach everybody in the county.

"Every month, unfortunately for us, is a record-setting month at this point in time. That means that we need more financial support than ever before. We need more manpower ... more volunteers than ever before," said Brittany Schmeeckle, Chief Development Officer for Weld Food Bank.

CBS

The organization has 34 staff members, but its workforce is more than doubled by volunteers. Last year, volunteers gave 75,000 hours to the food bank. Weld Food Bank is grateful for the help it will get during Xcel Energy's Day of Service.

"We will deliver to 700 homebound seniors this month, and we're only able to do that because we have large groups like Xcel come in and help us build those boxes," Schmeeckle explained.

Weld Food Bank is facing what every food bank in the country is facing -- increased need in the community and rising food prices. Before the pandemic, the organization spent about $400,000 on food per year. Last year, it spent $4.2 million.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

You can make a difference in your community by taking part in Xcel Energy's Day of Service on Sept. 10, 11, 12, 2026. There are nearly 40 projects set up in communities all over the state.