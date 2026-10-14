Weiser, Marx in race to succeed Polis as Colorado governor

Republican Victor Marx and Democrat Phil Weiser are the major-party nominees on Nov. 3. Both promise to make Colorado more affordable.

Colorado voters will choose a new governor on Nov. 3 to replace Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Polis is term-limited after eight years. The race is led by Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican newcomer Victor Marx. Four other candidates are also on the ballot.

Weiser has been the state's top prosecutor since 2019. He previously served as the dean of the University of Colorado Law School, worked in the Obama administration, and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He is a first-generation American. Weiser beat U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic primary in June. His running mate is Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper.

served as a Marine. He founded the Colorado Springs-based ministry "All Things Possible Ministries." He entered the race as a political unknown with a social media following of nearly 3 million. He defeated two sitting legislators, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rep. Scott Bottoms, in the GOP primary. His running mate is retired Marine Col. George Markert.

Affordability and housing

Housing is at the center of both campaigns. Weiser's plan sets a goal of 40,000 new homes statewide.

He says teachers and firefighters should be able to live in the communities they serve. Marx would cut regulations and review what he calls "cost-inflating mandates," and he would push for more property tax relief for families and seniors according to videos on his policy website.

The budget and TABOR

The next governor inherits a structural budget deficit. Weiser wants to overhaul the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights through a "bottom-up" effort. That could let the state keep more revenue in surplus years. In the near term, he proposes audits and performance reviews. He also points to lowering prison recidivism, which he says is 45% in Colorado against a 37% national average.

says the state has a spending problem. He would use zero-based budgeting, phase down the state income tax and end state fees and enterprises that he says skirt TABOR. He would prioritize public safety, water infrastructure and education.

Washington and the Trump administration

Weiser says his legal background is an asset. The attorney general's office says he has filed or joined 82 lawsuits against the administration since January 2025.

Marx says he is "not a MAGA person." He says he wants to build relationships with the White House.

Business, healthcare and the economy

Weiser has been receptive to business complaints about overregulation. He has called Colorado's 2024 AI consumer-protection law a mistake. Healthcare is among the top concerns he says he hears from voters. He also wants to look for savings and efficiencies in Medicaid. He also wants to bring new ideas and efficiencies into state government by appointing a chief innovation officer to boost the economy. Marx wants to slash red tape on home building and roll back cost-inflating mandates.

Other candidates

The unaffiliated candidate with the most money is Greg Lopez. He is a former Republican who briefly served in Congress in 2024 and was Parker's mayor. He left the GOP in January. Lopez proposes a state "Department of Government Efficiency," 25,000 starter homes in four years at prices as low as $235,000, and help for rural hospitals.

Also on the ballot are Stephen T. Hamilton (American Constitution Party), Eric Mulder (Libertarian), Jeff Peckman (Unity Party) and Erik Underwood (Approval Voting Party).

Election Day is Nov. 3.