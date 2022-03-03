The Weeknd Coming To Empower Field At Mile High In August

DENVER (CBS4) — The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time ever on Thursday, Aug. 18, as a part of his After Hour Til Dawn stadium tour.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Venue presales begin on Wednesday, March 9 (10 a.m. MST) with general public ticket sales starting on Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. MST. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

It will be the first time The Weeknd will be touring his album After Hours and hi recently released album DAWN FM.

UPDATE: Doja Cat was originally was slated to appear on this date but later announced she would not be performing.