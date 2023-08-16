Wednesday is Denver's hottest day of the year so far

The summer sizzle has fully settled in to Colorado and Denver reached it's hottest day of the year with a high of 99 degrees on Wednesday.

While it has been a relatively cooler summer, we still have had plenty of heat. Denver has hit 98 degrees twice this summer in July.

In 2022, we had 51 days in the 90s by Aug. 16. This year we've only had 21. We ended up with 67 days in the 90s in 2022, the third most all-time for Denver.

So far, we have yet to hit the triple digits in Denver. Last year we had five days in the 100s. This was also third place record all time for 100-degree days in Denver.

The heat will continue through at least the end of next week with highs staying in the 90s. We probably won't get back up to 99 or break 100, but we will stay on the hot side.

