Weather still impacting Interstate 70 east of Limon, among other highways

Truckers travel I-70 in the Eastern Plains after snow storm causes series of pileups

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed from Limon to the Kansas border due to several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.

It's the latest in a dayslong series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm.

"Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.

Colorado State Patrol

Other highways going northeast and southeast are also impacted by snow and ice, including the following, as of about 10:30 a.m. Saturday: