Weather still impacting Interstate 70 east of Limon, among other highways

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Truckers travel I-70 in the Eastern Plains after snow storm causes series of pileups
Truckers travel I-70 in the Eastern Plains after snow storm causes series of pileups 02:35

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed from Limon to the Kansas border due to several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.

It's the latest in a dayslong series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm.

"Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.

Other highways going northeast and southeast are also impacted by snow and ice, including the following, as of about 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

  • US 160 closed in both directions from Trinidad to Springfield.
  • CO-109 closed in both directions from La Junta to Kim 
  • I-70 in both directions from Burlington to the Kansas state line
  • US-385 in both directions from Burlington to Sheridan Lake
  • CO-59 in both directions from Kit Carson to Seibert 
First published on January 21, 2023 / 11:29 AM

