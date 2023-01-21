Watch CBS News
More snow on the way

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Cold start to the weekend with high temperatures below normal
Cold start to the weekend with high temperatures below normal 02:34

It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. 

fawd-details.png
CBS

Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 9:12 AM

