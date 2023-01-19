Crews still working to clean up semi crashes near Strasburg, eastbound Interstate 70 closed in eastern Colorado

Crews work to clean up semi crashes near Strasburg, EB lanes of I-70 closed in eastern Colorado

Cleanup efforts are continuing in eastern Colorado on Interstate 70, which remains closed eastbound from Airpark Road (on the eastern edge of the Denver metro area) to Limon. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes.

One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged.

Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle."

So far it's not clear how long it will take to clean up the crashes and get the eastbound lanes back open, but the hope is that it will be sometime during the day on Thursday.

Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.