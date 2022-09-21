Watch CBS News
Rodents spark fire in Waterton Canyon after chewing electrical box

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fire investigators determined a wildfire was sparked by rodents in Waterton Canyon early on Wednesday, West Metro Fire tweeted

According to the fire district, rodents chewing on wires in an electrical box shorted out the system, which caused arcing and sparking. A fire formed on the dry grass and burned about half an acre near the Strontia Springs Dam on what was described as a steep and rugged slope.

waterton-canyon-1-west-metro.jpg
WEST METRO FIRE

Firefighters responded and quickly slowed down the fire. High humidity overnight also served a helping hand to knock down the flames.  

Crews also built a hose line to get water from the engine to the fire and dug a fire line around the perimeter. 

West Metro remained on scene as of 11 a.m. to work on hot spots within the area of the fire. 

There was no threat to any structures nearby or to any people in the area. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 11:21 AM

