Water pipes burst damaging inclusive child care center's library and gym

The subzero temperatures that hit the metro area wreaked havoc on homes and schools across the metro area

In Broomfield, an inclusive child center is cleaning up after pipes burst in the school causing thousands of dollars in damage.

"Certainly, impacts the school," Nick Blanchard.

Blanchard's 3-year-old son Kaizo is a student at the school, one of the few inclusive early child education centers in the area.

"We saw the gym is a bit of a mess," Blanchard said.

Ashley Wilson, director of education for the school was one of the few in the building when the pipes in the ceiling burst.

"It just occurred to one of the kids it sounds like it's raining inside the building," Wilson said.

The water flooded into their gym and library area.

"Doors were closed lights were off ready to go home for the night and it was just raining so you see these four shelves were impacted the most all of those books unfortunately were gone," Wilson said.

More than a thousand books were destroyed.

"Books are such an amazing tool so to throw books away just felt so gross it felt so yucky," she said.

With no running water, students, and teachers in five of their classrooms spent an extra day at home.

"Kids love being here so when we have to close our doors and we can't even let staff in that's a lot financially that's hard on teachers that's hard on families it's awful," Mills added.

The damage to the building was an unexpected expense that came as they were set to launch a funding campaign to build a brand-new school.

"I don't think it sets us back I think it's just another hurdle we will jump over," she said.

Wilson says they'll do that with the help of the community they've built in the building they have now. Already families have donated equipment, time, and lots and lots of books.

"I think everybody loves the school and we all certainly want to help out," Blanchard said.

The response from those families filling their shelves and even more, their hearts.

"Bal swan is genuinely magic," Wilson added.

If you'd like to show you support for the school, you can donate to directly here.