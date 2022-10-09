Water main break sends water shooting out of hole in road in Jefferson County
Early Sunday morning, a water main break sent a geyser of water into the sky after bursting through the pavement in on Jefferson County neighborhood. People living in Ken Caryl woke up to the sounds of water and debris raining down on their homes and vehicles.
West Metro Fire Rescue said the break happened about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Sunshine Peak.
The water was spraying directly onto a home but fortunately it didn't cause any serious damage.
Chunks of pavement and rocks damaged several vehicles nearby, including breaking one car's sunroof.
