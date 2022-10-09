Watch CBS News
Water main break sends water shooting out of hole in road in Jefferson County

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Early Sunday morning, a water main break sent a geyser of water into the sky after bursting through the pavement in on Jefferson County neighborhood. People living in Ken Caryl woke up to the sounds of water and debris raining down on their homes and vehicles. 

ken-caryl-water-main-break-pic.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro Fire Rescue said the break happened about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Sunshine Peak. 

ken-caryl-water-main-pic2-west-metro-fire-tweet-copy.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

The water was spraying directly onto a home but fortunately it didn't cause any serious damage. 

ken-caryl-water-main-pic1-west-metro-fire-tweet-copy.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

Chunks of pavement and rocks damaged several vehicles nearby, including breaking one car's sunroof. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 1:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

