How to watch "Football Friday" battle between Valor Christian and Mountain Vista on CBS News Colorado stream

Two of the top 5A Colorado high school football teams -- the Valor Christian Eagles and the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles -- meet tonight, and you can watch it on the CBS News Colorado stream.

Both teams are looking to stay undefeated when the go head-to-head at Hafltime Help Stadium in Highlands Ranch. The game starts at 7 p.m.

You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.

The games coming up on "Football Friday" are as follows:

Oct. 4: Valor Christian High School at Mountain Vista High School

Oct. 11: Castle View High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 18: Cherry Creek High School at Eaglecrest High School

Oct. 25: Rock Canyon High School at Mountain Vista High School

Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School

All game start at 7 p.m.

Streaming of the Football Friday games on CBS News Colorado is done in partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado-based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.