How to watch: Documentary "McMeen in the Middle: Denver's Migrant Crisis" to air on CBS News Colorado stream at 8 p.m.

Earlier this month, CBS Colorado held a special screening of its documentary "McMeen in the Middle, Denver's Migrant Crisis" which looks at the human impact in Denver Public Schools of record numbers of migrant students from the southern border.

CBS Colorado invited educators and community leaders to McMeen Elementary School to view the special and engage in a conversation about the challenges and triumphs this school, its teachers and families have faced during this unprecedented year. And to consider solutions.

On Monday at 8 p.m. CBS Colorado will stream the screening event held at McMeen, including the community conversation, and the full half hour documentary "McMeen in the Middle, Denver's Migrant Crisis."

See the documentary trailer here.