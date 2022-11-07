Washington state judge orders post-closing dividend in Kroger-Albertsons merger be temporarily stopped

A judge in Washington state has ordered that the post-closing dividend in the deal to merge Kroger and Albertsons be temporarily stopped. Kroger is the parent company of King Soopers and Albertsons owns Safeway.

The two companies agreed to a deal to merge last month.

Last Friday, the attorney general of Washington filed a lawsuit to stop the initial special dividend payment, claiming the payment would affect Albertsons' ability to compete while the deal is under anti-trust review.

Albertsons denies this, stating the payment reflects its strength as a company.