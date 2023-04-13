Watch CBS News
Washington Commanders owner agrees to sell team for $6 billion

By Khristopher J. Brooks

The owner of the Washington Commanders has sold the NFL team for $6 billion to a group of wealthy individuals led by billionaire Josh Harris, CBS Sports reported.

Commanders owner Dan Synder and the Harris team agreed to the deal in principle, but it won't be official until three-quarters of NFL owners approve the transaction, CBS Sports said. The new owners will consist of Harris — who also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers — fellow billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson. 

The deal, once approved, would set a league record for the priciest team sale. The league's current record is $4.6 billion, set last year when the Walton family sold the Denver Broncos

April 13, 2023

