Warrant issued for Colorado man accused of stealing underwear for over 3 years at Lakewood apartment complex

Warrant issued for serial underwear thief out of Lakewood

The Lakewood Police Department announced Friday that a suspect has been identified and a warrant was issued following a lengthy investigation after multiple reports of a serial underwear thief.

According to the police department, a warrant was issued for suspect Hugo Salazar Hernandez on multiple counts of theft and burglary after being accused of stealing "women's underwear" from more than 30 victims.

Lakewood PD also says that Salazar Hernandez was being investigated for over 3 years after being suspected of "stealing laundry from the Lakeview Towers apartment complex dozens of times."

Primary items that were stolen from the complex included women's and children's underwear, bras and lingerie.

Police say a search warrant at the suspect's home led to the discovery of over 500 items of evidence that belonged to victims aging from six to 69 years old with the cost totaling to nearly $30,000.

The department says it needs the public's assistance in searching for Salazar Hernandez as his whereabouts remain currently unknown at this time.

He is described to be a Hispanic male, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also reportedly drives a black 2009 Audi A5 that has no visible registration, according to Lakewood PD.

Lakewood PD encourages anyone that has additional information or knows the whereabouts of Salazar Hernandez to call 911 or @CrimeStoppersCO.