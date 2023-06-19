Warnings no more: I-70 Mountain Corridor Express Lanes rule breakers will get ticketed

Drivers who aren't following the rules in the I-70 Mountain Corridor Express Lanes will receive warnings starting Wednesday, June 21. But on July 21, those warnings will stop and drivers who break those rules will get fined.

Some of the violations may include using the Express Lanes when they're closed, weaving across the solid yellow lines and driving in the lanes with an oversized vehicle.

I-70 Mountain Express Toll Lane CBS

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that "The I-70 Mountain Express Lanes are designed to relieve congestion during peak periods, such as holidays and weekends. They operate as shoulders during other times and are intended only for emergencies and breakdowns when closed. Cars weaving across solid lines, using the lanes when closed or driving an oversized vehicle that has more than two axles or is longer than 25 feet in the narrow lanes present safety hazards to all roadway users navigating the mountain corridor."

Enforcement begins June 21 with a 30-day grace period when warnings will be mailed to drivers. Starting July 21, fines will be mailed to drivers. The fines will eventually apply to all Express Lane corridors in Colorado, but early enforcement will focus on the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes, starting with the westbound Mountain Express Lane from Idaho Springs to U.S. 40.

Violators will be identified using a technology system that includes sensors, cameras and software.

"This technology is a game-changer," said Tim Hoover, a CDOT spokesman. "It will not only help us identify and penalize drivers who are endangering themselves and others, we truly believe it will help save lives and make our roads safer for everyone."

In 2022, the Colorado legislature passed HB22-1074, allowing the Colorado Transportation Investment Office to enforce Colorado Express Lanes rules using advanced roadway technology. Fines start at $75 for a first offense if paid within 20 days of receipt. After 20 days, the fine increases to $150.