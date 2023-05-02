Watch CBS News
Warning: Xylazine may show up in Boulder County drugs

Warning: Xylazine may show up in Boulder County drugs
Law enforcement is issuing a warning about a deadly drug being distributed in Boulder County. The drug, Xylazine, also known as Tranq, is a veterinary tranquilizer that can be mixed into pills or powder. 

Xylazine is used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation, and analgesia in animals such as horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals.   

People may not know that the drug has been added to the drugs they're using. Experts say that xylazine can lead to an increased risk of a deadly overdose especially when opioids or alcohol is involved. 

