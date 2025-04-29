Rep. Brittany Pettersen warns Republican budget proposal would "rip the rug out from under" vulnerable Coloradans

As President Trump marks his first 100 days in office, Rep. Brittany Pettersen is worried about more cuts to federal programs.

Congress returned from its two-week spring recess Monday and Republicans are hoping to fast track a budget that extends 2017 tax cuts while reducing federal spending on programs like Medicaid by $1.5 trillion.

Pettersen, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 7th Congressional District, says the budget will hurt the most vulnerable Coloradans.

"I think the thing that is most heartbreaking for me is when I look at what's happening right now with the budget cuts -- what we're going to be facing with the reconciliation package -- and the impacts this is going to have on our kids, on people who are pregnant, families who are already struggling. We are going to rip the rug right out from underneath them," Pettersen said.

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader, accused Democrats of being obstructionists.

"If Democrats are just going to block everything, if Democrats want a tax hike, if Democrats do not want secure borders, if Democrats want to make our country more dependent on foreign nations for our energy, that's why they lost the election. Those days are gone," Scalise said.

More than 60% of those surveyed in a new CBS News poll say President Trump is too focused on tariffs and not enough on lowering prices.