Above-average warmth with plenty of sunshine across Colorado

The start of the work week marks the beginning of a warming trend across the state. After last week's active, wet weather, this week brings more mild, dry, and warmer-than-normal conditions to Colorado.

CBS

Last week, an ever-present low-pressure system hung over the region, bringing more active, wet, and cooler weather with it.

This week, that is all edged out by high pressure. The sinking air within the high-pressure system brings the calm and quiet weather along with it.

CBS

High temperatures for Monday will climb into the mid to upper 60s across the Front Range.

This is just the beginning of a warming trend. With the warmer and drier weather, we will track some elevated fire weather for the plains Tuesday through Saturday.

CBS

Monday is just the beginning of the warming trend. Our extended forecast keeps temperatures above average, with the dry weather pattern carrying Colorado into next week.