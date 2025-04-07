Watch CBS News
Local News

Above-average warmth with plenty of sunshine across Colorado

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Above-average warmth with plenty of sunshine across Colorado
Above-average warmth with plenty of sunshine across Colorado 02:29

The start of the work week marks the beginning of a warming trend across the state. After last week's active, wet weather, this week brings more mild, dry, and warmer-than-normal conditions to Colorado.

jet-stream-forecast.png
CBS

Last week, an ever-present low-pressure system hung over the region, bringing more active, wet, and cooler weather with it.

This week, that is all edged out by high pressure. The sinking air within the high-pressure system brings the calm and quiet weather along with it.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High temperatures for Monday will climb into the mid to upper 60s across the Front Range.

This is just the beginning of a warming trend. With the warmer and drier weather, we will track some elevated fire weather for the plains Tuesday through Saturday.

6-10day-temp-outlook.png
CBS

Monday is just the beginning of the warming trend. Our extended forecast keeps temperatures above average, with the dry weather pattern carrying Colorado into next week. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.