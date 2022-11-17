Warming centers help those experiencing homeless stay warm overnight

With subfreezing cold and snow outside, Greg Burgis was happy to be inside the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Colfax Avenue and York Street being used for warming.

"I'd be outside underneath a tarp," he said, adding that he is experiencing homelessness.

He showed CBS News Colorado his dwelling beneath an outside overhang, with a sleeping bag and a propane heater.

"I stay here watch the building and shovel the snow for the building owner. The homeless should be an asset, not a liability."

Just across the street, there is relief from the cold.

"I think it looks wonderful, it's beautiful in there. It would be great if it was a warming center and an emergency center at night.

He got his wish. The City of Denver announced the Carla Madison Recreation Center will stay open not just for daytime warming, but also as an emergency overnight shelter.

Others using this place to keep warm had suggested the same. CBS News Colorado met one man who was trying to sell a coat to get money.

He said, "I'm trying to sell it so I can buy myself some propane and keep warm at night."

Normally shelters in Denver don't open until it is below 10 degrees or if expecting at least 6 inches of snow.

But at City Councilmember Candi CeDebaca took issue with the rules.

"We're not protecting life. We have to make policy with the protection of life at the forefront of everything we do," she said.

In a quick change of heart, the city is opening its doors overnight at Carla Madison and also its heart for those who need warmth.

UPDATE: The Carla Madison Recreation Center will expand overnight shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness tonight, Nov 17, and tomorrow night, Nov 18.

For more information about shelter access, visit https://t.co/H9GmCamrUs https://t.co/0kz0fX1JHG — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) November 17, 2022

Below is a list of the warming center and shelter policies for several municipalities in the Denver metro area:

DENVER

When it's cold outside, the City of Denver activates warming centers for the homeless and those outside. But those centers don't actually open until it is below 10 degrees or expecting at least 6 inches of snow.

Emily Williams, a DDPHE spokesperson told CBS Colorado, temperature and snowfall are just two of the three conditions used to determine the threshold. The other factor is if the National Weather Service issues a wind chill advisory. These thresholds were put into Denver's Emergency Operations plan earlier this year's previously, the city had no set procedure for when recreation centers would be utilized for warming and cooling centers.

Capacity is available in our shelter system for individuals to come indoors, where they can engage with case management and connections to stabilizing services. As we do continually, we're monitoring shelter capacity closely to ensure that shelter beds always remain available. We stand ready to increase capacity, as may be needed, to meet the needs of our community.

Our street outreach teams are connecting with unhoused individuals to inform them of the approaching weather and to assist in finding and getting to shelter. More information on our severe weather shelter plans is available on our website: https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Agencies-Departments-Offices/Agencies-Departments-Offices-Directory/Department-of-Housing-Stability/Resident-Resources/Find-Shelter#section-5

ARVADA

The City of Arvada partners with the Severe Weather Shelter Network (SWSN) for cold weather shelter. Our homeless navigator (and the other navigators throughout Jefferson County) partner with the SWSN to register people for shelter as well as assist people with bus tickets if necessary to get to the churches. Shelter through the SWSN is only available to individuals, not families. For families in need of shelter, we partner with Jeffco Human Services to connect the families with a motel voucher.

WHEATRIDGE

What is severe weather?

Severe weather is activated when the nighttime low temperatures are projected to be 32 degrees or colder, with moisture OR 20 degrees or colder regardless of moisture. Based on weather forecasts, SWSN staff decide each morning by 9:00, and notify service providers county-wide of their decision to activate the program or not

What is new this SWSN season:

NO MOTEL VOUCHERS WILL BE ISSUED as they were last year

They are returning to the pre-COVID congregate model of sheltering, which is local churches

There is ONE shelter site per region - Wheat Ridge and Arvada share the North Region

The North Region shelter will be located in Wheat Ridge at Healing Waters Ministries 29/Newland

Can I just send a PEH to the shelter?

NO YOU CANNOT. There is a process that must be followed and walk-ins are not accepted under any circumstance

What is the process for individuals seeking shelter under the SWSN conditions?

They must first register for the program

They only need to register ONCE for the season and can register at any time by calling 720-515-9313 ext. 2 OR on the SWSN website: www.swshelternetwork.com

On the morning of the severe weather event, they can reserve their spot by using one of the two choices above

All shelter space is on a first come first serve basis so just because they're registered doesn't secure them a space - it is on them to follow up and reserve a spot

How do the PEH get to the shelter if they are given a space?

SWSN staff will be at the our region's site to distribute bus tickets for those who need them

Our distribution site is: MISSION ARVADA (The Rising Church located in Olde Town Arvada)

What if the shelter space is full and I still have someone in need of shelter?

Reach out to SWSN staff by calling the above listed number to see if there is a last resort motel voucher procedure (NOT PROMISED)

What if I come across a family in need of shelter?

Families are considered a household with at least one person under the age of 18

PEH families are NOT placed with individual PEH so the previously listed procedures are not to be followed for families

Families can access family vouchers at any of the following:

Jeffco Human Services (M-Th, 7:30-5:30),



The Action Center (M, T, Th, F, 9:30-11:30 and 1:00-3:00)



Their school's McKinney-Vento (Title 1) liaison.

In order to receive a family voucher, the family must have a Jeffco connection such as being enrolled in a Jeffco school, their last residence was in Jeffco or they are receiving benefits in Jeffco.

LAKEWOOD

We don't have plans right now for opening a facility for sheltering. Lakewood can open emergency shelters on an as needed basis, but this typically occurs during severe storms. For cold weather conditions, the city relies on the Severe Weather Shelter Network that operates in Jefferson County, and you could touch base with the network to see what the approach is for this cold weather. The Police Department's Community Action Team can also transport those who are homeless to the Severe Weather Shelter when it is open.

BOULDER

When Critical Weather Conditions are expected to be reached during the daytime, the shelter will remain open to the people who stayed the night before. Critical Weather Conditions are when the forecast to be 10°F or below and/or six inches or more of snowfall is expected. When the forecast shows that Critical Weather Conditions will be reached, Boulder Shelter for the Homeless will make an additional 20 beds available at the shelter. Boulder Shelter for the Homeless uses forecast information from the National Weather Service. Because of the significant effort required to make this happen, Boulder Shelter for the Homeless makes determinations at least 24 hours prior to the expected weather (48 hours over weekends).

SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER NETWORK

