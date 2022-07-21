WANTED: Denver Police searching for robbery suspects

Denver Police need help identifying three robbery suspects. Police say the suspects committed two robberies on July 19 at various locations.

The first occurred just after 12 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard; the second robbery occurred at around 2 a.m. near 1st Avenue and Gaylord Street.

Denver Police

While police released images of three suspect, they say there are four. They describe them as Black men between the ages of 18-22. They say all suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns. The group might be using a newer model, gray Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.