Voting live for Aurora's Global Flavors, public to select best globally inspired food and drink

Voting is now live for the first-ever Global Flavors competition, and the public is invited to help select Aurora's best globally inspired food or drink.

Two businesswomen are collaborating to enter delicious breakfast food from Nepal.

Jeri is sweet, crunchy and often eaten hot, along with soft Nepali bread known as Puri.

CBS

"That one is very common Nepali breakfast food, in Himalaya people and then city people can eat those, very very popular," said chef and entrepreneur Shanti Shrestha.

Shrestha currently operates Shanti ko Bhanchha Ghar, a catering service. She previously owned Denver's Mount Everest restaurant, which is now closed.

Shrestha derives joy from seeing the response from all who try it. They will tell her, "Oh yummy yummy yummy I like it."

Shanti has joined with Binisha Shrestha of Taste of Kathmandu to feature Nepali cuisine at Aurora's Global Fest.

And they have entered Jeri into Aurora's new food competition.

Aurora spokesperson Michael Brannen says, "Global Flavors is a unique contest that we're starting for the first time here in Aurora. And it's really to put the spotlight on our authentic diverse food vendors across the city."

Chana tarkari is a colorful and flavorful chickpeas and vegetable dish.

"I would very much like our food, Nepali food to be well known in a global context so people would know Nepali flavor," said Binisha Shrestha.

CBS

Shrestha aspires to make dishes like Jeri as popular as sushi.

"As soon as you hear Jeri then they would instantly click, OK this is from Nepal," said Shrestha.

Binisha Shrestha

There are a few thousand people in Colorado from Nepal.

And as the community becomes better seen and heard, these entrepreneurs want more Coloradans to appreciate the taste of Kathmandu.

"Come to our booth, taste our food, taste the Nepali food from the land of Mount Everest and let us know what it is about, come support our small business as well," added Shrestha. "Thank you very much."

Visit here to learn how to select the best globally inspired dishes by Aurora food vendors.

CBS Colorado is excited to sponsor Aurora's Global Fest this year.

Join us at the Aurora Municipal Center on August 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CBS