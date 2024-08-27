Council confirms Todd Chamberlain as new Aurora police chief despite Colorado community's concerns

Aurora City Council signs off on new police chief, surprising residents who were promised a voice

Members of the Aurora City Council voted Monday to confirm Todd Chamberlain as the new police chief. Several citizens voiced strong opposition, criticizing the lack of community involvement in the decision-making process.

Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor described Chamberlain as a "seasoned professional who has a deep understanding of fair, ethical, consistent and constitutional policing."

Councilmembers in favor of Chamberlain asked the community to give him a chance.

"We've had revolving door of interim police chiefs, and we need stability in this department. You guys want accountability. You want us to have better training. This is what he's about," said Councilmember Françoise Bergan.

Multiple residents condemned the city's decision and urged the council to vote against the appointment.

Many speakers, who were there to demand justice for Kilyn Lewis, voiced concerns during the meeting about the lack of community involvement in the selection process.

MiDean Shofner, CEO of The Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, questioned Chamberlain's acceptance of the position, given the controversial process by which he was appointed.

"The experts that you're looking for are in our community. We are the experts in our community, so we should have been a part of this process," Shofner said. "This was not done the right way. Back up. Do this the right way, and then I can assure you that you will have individuals that are ready to wrap their arms around your leadership and hold you accountable and celebrate when it's time."

City manager Jason Batchelor explained last week that some candidates would not take part in a public process because it could put their current jobs at risk. He said getting community input would have only extended the city's time without a permanent leader.

Citizens hope Chamberlain will reach out to the community as he prepares for his new role.

"I expect for us in community to be ready to have a candid conversation with him. And I expect for the leaders of the city to understand that they have already misstepped in this appointment, and so they are already behind in community connection, community trust. And so my expectancy is that they understand what they've created and the deficit that they put Todd Chamberlain in," said Shofner.

Chamberlain will be sworn in to his new position on Sept. 9.