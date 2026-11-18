Volunteers gathered for a search on Wednesday morning to look for missing man Tyler Barton, two days after he was last seen on his way to work. According to Littleton police, the 38-year-old works for the City of Littleton.

Tyler Barton was last seen around 5 a.m. Monday after leaving his home in Roxborough. Littleton Police Department

He was reported missing on Monday evening, Nov. 16, and was last seen around 5 a.m. leaving his home in Roxborough for work.

Investigators said that Barton's disappearance is concerning and inconsistent with his normal behavior.

Tyler Barton is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate BGM-P53. Littleton Police Department

Barton is believed to be driving a grey Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate BGM-P53.

The volunteer search group gathered at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Roxborough neighborhood near where he was last seen.

Tyler Barton Littleton Police Department

Anyone who may have seen Barton, his vehicle, or has information that could help investigators locate him is urged to contact the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.