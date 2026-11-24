For more than 40 years, Mothers Against Drunk Driving has worked to end impaired driving.

This Colorado Gives Day, volunteers say the need for MADD Colorado is as great as ever. The Colorado Department of Transportation says one out of every three traffic fatalities in the state involves an impaired driver.

Clara Shelton and her brother Sam. Clara Shelton

And for families who have lost someone, MADD Colorado is a lifeline.

Clara Shelton's younger brother, Sam, was a freshman at the University of Colorado Boulder. In November 2015, he was driving back to campus on a Sunday evening when another car hit his head-on.

"Somebody was coming the other direction who had been drinking and taking drugs, going way over the speed limit," Shelton said. Sam was wearing his seat belt. He was riding in the front passenger seat and sustained the brunt of the collision. Three friends in the car survived.

Shelton family.

Sam died Jan. 26, 2016.

"Our family's never been the same," Shelton said. "He's my only brother. It's not the same, and will never be the same."

Shelton is now a MADD national ambassador and a MADD Colorado volunteer. She said the problem touches far more people than many realize.

"Two out of three people are affected by drunk driving in some way in their lifetime," she said.

She said the group helps families through the immediate aftermath of a crash.

"The victim services that they provide are so important to helping these families navigate not only their grief and the horrible loss that they've endured, but also what happens in the justice system and the legal system, the aftermath of the crash," Shelton said.

Clara Shelton

Donations made on Colorado Gives Day help fund that support, as well as driver education and legislative advocacy. MADD also works on prevention, which Shelton said starts with a plan before going out.

"If I take an Uber there, or Lyft, or Waymo, or if I take public transportation, or if I walk, or whatever, then I can't drive home. I will not have that option," she said.

"It's a 100% preventable crime. You don't have to drive impaired."

Shelton said every family spared this pain honors her brother's memory.

Donations to MADD Colorado can be made through Colorado Gives Day at coloradogives.org/organization/Maddco