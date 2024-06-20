Vitamix recalls 569,000 blending containers and blade bases after dozens of lacerations

6/20: CBS Morning News 6/20: CBS Morning News 20:03

Vitamix is recalling more than half a million blending containers and blade bases sold at retailers nationwide after reports of more than two dozen lacerations, according to a notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, including those repaired as part of a prior recall in August 2018. The containers can separate from the blender's blade base, which can then expose the blades and create a laceration hazard, according to the Cleveland, Ohio-based manufacturer.

About 569,000 of the containers and blade bases were sold by retailers including Best Buy, Costco, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, Target, Walmart and Williams Sonoma and online at Amazon, QVC and Vitamix from April 2017 through May 2024. The recalled products sold for between $30 and $990 for the blender and blending containers when sold with other products.

An additional 121,950 blending containers and blade bases were sold in Canada.

Vitamix has received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the earlier recall, when consumers' hands came in contact with exposed blades, the company said.

Image of recalled 8-ounce Vitamix blending bowl. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Anyone with the recalled products should stop using them and contact Vitamix for a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base and additional instructional labels.

The company can be reached at 855-215-5178 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at service@vitamix.com or online here or here.