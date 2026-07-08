Vitalant honors Colorado woman who has donated 90 gallons of blood

Vitalant honored a Colorado woman who has donated 90 gallons of blood since she started donating 50 years ago.

The company says Chris Orr has made 720 donations. Orr, with her trademark smile, became the first woman in Colorado to hit her 90 gallon donation milestone at a donation center in Parker on Tuesday.

Orr says she's been donating blood since 1975. She started donating to support her cousin and make her mother proud. She has a blanket featuring photos of times she has donated blood over the years.

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Orr also hopes to encourage others to follow in her footsteps. She says she sees it as an honor to lend her arm and help others in need.

Vitalant says there are many reasons hospital patients depend on blood donations, and donors like Orr are the reason others get to have more time with their families.

Her donation comes at a crucial time. Vitalant says it's facing a critical shortage, with Type O blood levels at a two-year low, and is urging the community to donate.

As for Orr, she says she plans to continue to give blood and hopes to reach the goal of donating 100 gallons.