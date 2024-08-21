Violent crime at "crisis levels" in Colorado as prosecutors see youth crime skyrocket

Watching body camera video of Aurora police officers being shot at while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle, Aurora Police Department Division Chief Mark Hildebrand is upset.

"During this encounter, over 20 rounds were fired at our officers," Hildebrand said. "That's appalling. It's disturbing."

And frustrating, he added, as such encounters are happening more often.

"We're seeing this so much, and part of the reason why it's important to share this video is to show what our officers have to deal with," Hildebrand told CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "On any night, on any call, they can be confronted with a situation just like this."

Aurora Police Dept.

On this night, earlier this month, APD said four teenagers -- aged 15 and 16 -- were on the other side of the gunfire. Hildebrand said that's happening more often, too -- teenagers getting their hands on guns, in a variety of ways, then using them to commit violent crimes.

"What do you see as the root problem for why so many teens in the metro area, in Aurora, are taking part in these violent crimes?" Werthmann asked.

"That's a difficult question to answer because I think we're all seeing a proliferation of violence in our communities," Hildebrand replied.

The judicial system is also noticing the rise in youth crime.

"It's at crisis levels at this point," said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner. "Youth crime in our district, in our state, and certainly across the metro area is skyrocketing. We've seen an increase of over 20% of juvenile filings just since 2021, but more importantly, seen an increase of 124% when it comes to juvenile homicide filings."

When asked why there's such a sharp increase in violent youth crimes, Kellner said there are several reasons.

"I think our juvenile system isn't taking a tough enough stance and that's a product of some of our laws," he told Werthmann. "I also think our youth don't have a true appreciation for how final and serious their actions can be. They don't appreciate that pulling that rigger is going to change their lives entirely."

CBS

Along with more lenient punishments for young offenders, Kellner points to the Colorado legislature approving a dramatic drop in the bed count at pre-trial juvenile facilities across the state. It is currently capped at 215.

"It used to be well over 300... and it keeps getting cut and cut. Only 36 are allocated to the 18th Judicial District and we occupy all 36 almost every day. That does not set us up for success. What that does is put at-risk youth back on to streets," said Kellner. "Judges have to make decision of which violent juvenile to release to stay underneath this arbitrary bed cap. If you're releasing other violent juveniles back into the community, there's a sense there isn't a consequence."

That perception of a lack of consequence, Hildebrand believes, is a likely reason why the four teens weren't afraid to reach for guns and allegedly fire at police.

"We as a society have become desensitized and we excuse that behavior and say, 'Well they're just kids'," he said. "We have to have a deterrent effect…[youth] have to be held accountable by the community, law enforcement, the justice system, that this will not be tolerated and there are consequences for your actions because this could've ended in a very different way."

No officers were hurt in the early August shooting, and the four teenagers were taken into custody without the use of force.

"I have the utmost respect and pride for what our officers did that night under extraordinary circumstances," he said.